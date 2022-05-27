Sondra L. “Sonie” Rowan 1945 – 2022 SOUTH PORTLAND – Sondra L. “Sonie” Rowan, 76, former resident of Bath and Brunswick, died Saturday, May 21, 2022, peacefully with her children by her side. She was born on June 28, 1945, to Hollis and Helen Driscoll of Brunswick. She was a graduate of Brunswick High School. She owned her own cleaning company for over 20 years. She was predeceased by six sisters, Lillian Reed, Geraldine Purington, Catherine Toothaker, Edith Magnum, Patty Hamilton, and a brother, James Driscoll. Sondra is survived by her three children; her two sons, Chad A. Brewer and companion Lisa Marsh, Jason M. Rowan and his wife Rachael; her daughter, Amanda L. Rowan and companion Roger Payne; 10 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She enjoyed working at the Driscoll’s family farms, flower shows, and traveling with her sisters. She loved all New England sports, her favorite being WWE Smackdown. She had a deep love for country music. A private burial service will be held in Harding Cemetery, Brunswick. A celebration of life with family will be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association of Maine, 383 US Route One, #2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.

