SCARBOROUGH — The Scarborough Town Council discussed the Comfort Inn business license renewal on May 18. The Police Department has received numerous calls about the establishment since the beginning of the year.

The meeting allowed public input and allowed the council to consider conditions for the license renewal. The council took into consideration the public safety of residents and the number of service calls to the police, fire and EMT departments. Many concerned residents spoke at the meeting and others sent emails to the Town Council expressing their concerns.

After the hour-long discussion about the issues with not only the Comfort Inn, but also Candlewood Suites, and America’s Best Value Inn, the Town Council voted to “table” the renewal.

Usually, license renewals for these businesses are conducted by the town clerk.

However, “given the change in activity and the increased demand for Public Safety services, the Town Council wishes to consider license renewals for those establishments that have had more than 30 calls for services in 2022,” the Town Council said in its meeting agenda. “Five establishments have exceeded the 30-call threshold and therefore are before the Town Council for consideration of their license renewal.”

A number of existing hotels and motels being used to supply temporary housing for the homeless or asylum seekers. The Public Safety Department has seen a significant increase in the demand for police, fire, and EMS services at many of these hotels. The Comfort Inn on U.S. Route 1 is currently closed for public reservations and is functioning as a temporary housing unit. The cost is being funded by Portland’s Opportunity Alliance.

The Scarborough Police Department has received 187 calls from Jan. 1 through May 12 for the Comfort Inn and Suites. There have been three overdoses, 12 drug-related issues, two assaults, 15 warrants, 11 criminal trespasses, 17 thefts, 16 follow up calls, 12 mental health calls, 21 Fire Department calls, 14 disturbances, five harassment calls, six suspicious activity calls, and 69 all other calls, according to police.

In a statement regarding the results of inspections of the Comfort Inn and Suites, Fire Chief Rick Kindelan told Town Manager Tom Hall, “this property is currently not open to public service and is currently using up to 65 rooms for contracted temporary housing. During our inspection, we found some minor life-safety and or public health deficiencies that were all corrected on the spot. There are no outstanding deficiencies to consider for license renewal.”

Kindelan reported similar findings about the other hotels.

At the Town Council meeting on April 6, the council voted to direct the town clerk to refer any business license renewals, that had more than 30 calls for Public Safety Services which includes police, fire, and EMS between Jan. 1, 2022, to the date of application received by the Clerk’s office, to the Town Council for approval.

The Town Council will revisit this issue at their next meeting on June 1. Those looking to share their thoughts or concerns can email the town councilors at [email protected]

