ORONO – Barbara (Tenney) Sylvia, 94, daughter of the late Carl B. Tenney and Velma M. (Williamson) Tenney, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 23, 2022. She was born April 30, 1928, in Orono.

Barbara graduated from Orono High School in 1946. She worked in the office of the family business, Shaw and Tenney, for 10 years. Barbara married the late Harvey Sylvia in 1949 and they were married for 35 years until his passing in 1984. In 1969, she opened Jack and Jill Nursery School at her home on Hill Street in Orono, which she operated for 15 years. She worked as a substitute at Hilltop School in Bangor for many years.

Barbara was a member of the Orono United Methodist Church, Orono Historical Society, and life long member of Kathadin Chapter #121 Order of the Eastern Star, Old Town.

Surviving are two daughters, Susan White and husband Mike of Dedham and Judith Mawhinney and husband Mark of South Portland; three loving granddaughters, Jenny White of Topsham, Laura White and wife Krista Hopkins of Portland, and Molly Mawhinney of South Portland; two great-grandchildren, Brody and Violette White of Portland; brother, Frank Tenney and wife Margaret of Veazie; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her sister, Eleanor Stover; and special friend, Velma Leveille.

Barbara loved her grandchildren dearly and attended many of their activities. She was thrilled that she lived to meet her great-grandchildren who were born in December of 2021.

The family would like to thank the Home Care Team at St. Joseph’s Hospital for all the care they provided to Barbara over the recent months. Thanks also to the staff and residents of Park East Villas where she lived happily for the past eight years.

There will be a graveside service for Barbara at Riverview Cemetery in Orono at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, with a reception to follow at Pat’s Pizza in Orono. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.

