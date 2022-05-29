A body found in the Penobscot River in Orrington on Sunday has been tentatively identified as a Bucksport man who has been missing for about two months, authorities said.

Levi Kelly, 28, had been missing since April 3, when the body of his wife, Loren Wadas-Kelly, 28, was found nearby in the Penobscot River at low tide. The couple’s canoe was found in Bucksport the following day.

On Sunday, a recreational boater spotted a body in the water near the Orrington boat launch, about a quarter-mile from where Wadas-Kelly’s body was found, and alerted authorities.

Maine Marine Patrol Officers and Penobscot County sheriff’s deputies responded, recovering the body at 12:50 p.m. They made the initial identification based on a recovered driver’s license belonging to Levi Kelly. The state medical examiner’s office in Augusta will confirm the identity of the body.

Neither victim appeared to have been wearing a life jacket, the Department of Marine Resources said in a press release Sunday.

