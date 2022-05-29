A Poland man drowned Sunday while trying to swim to a float in Martin Stream in Turner, the Maine Warden Service said.

Witnesses saw Adrian Maurais, 36, struggling shortly before noon as he swam to the float 50 feet from shore, then went under and did not resurface. They told officials that they were unable to find him underwater, the warden service said.

Divers from the Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police located Maurais in 7 feet of water at 2:22 p.m. His body was transported to the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home in Lewiston.

Turner Fire and Rescue and the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: