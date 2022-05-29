This week’s poem, Myronn Hardy’s “Divulgence,” conjures a certain state of mind as the ash trees unfurl their leaves. I love the lyric quality of this poem, its vivid details and voice, and how it gestures only loosely at story, letting us immerse in and imagine this moment by the sea.
Hardy’s most recent book of poems, “Radioactive Starlings,” was published by Princeton University Press (2017). His poems have appeared in the New York Times Magazine, Ploughshares, the Virginia Quarterly Review, the Baffler and elsewhere. He teaches at Bates College.
Divulgence
by Myronn Hardy
You are obsessed with six-spotted tiger beetles.
You stare at them from the rocks
you were asked to climb so as to feel a peculiar stability.
Their neon singes synapses as do
the new leaves of the ash trees
when you finally look up. As
you finally wobble from the rocks as
you leap to the sand below loose flecked
blue shells shattered.
You had to get away from your town.
You had to see the sea.
You had to hear the fall of crests louder brasher.
You hadn’t anticipated that divulgence.
You had to be watched.
You had to be told anything you need
as the cormorants above made
spheres then took to water.
That purple they left in the blue.
You point there that spot that open
space surrounded. You are surrounded.
Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Divulgence” copyright © 2022 by Myronn Hardy, appears by permission of the author.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Don’t be fooled by Collins’ gun control grandstanding
-
Schools and Education
Maine policy supports incorporating LGBTQ lessons, but lacking guidance, most schools aren’t doing it
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Resist efforts to hollow out UMaine System campuses
-
Food
Citrus-miso dressing adds luster to salmon and a napa cabbage slaw
-
Outdoors
Ask Maine Audubon: Targeting pests can impact any other species in the area
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.