WINDHAM – Dorothy Mae Fiske, 101, of Roosevelt Trail, passed away on May 15, 2022 at Ledgewood Manor Nursing Home, Windham.

She was born in Westbrook, the daughter of Harold A. and Velma M. Hooper, however, at the age of 2 moved to Windham and graduated from Windham High School in 1937. She then attended the Maine School of Commerce in Portland and then performed secretarial duties for Beneficial Finance Company, the Rumford Falls Power Company and N.T. Fox Lumber Company. She then worked as an owner for the family business, Merchants Reporting Service of Maine, Inc., Windham, for several years.

Dorothy married John H. Fiske, Sr. in 1943 and they enjoyed 64 years together prior to John’s death in 2007. Dorothy and John looked forward to their many winters in Florida, but their favorite spot was the cottage in Bristol. Dorothy was an avid reader, enjoyed interior decorating, working her flowerbeds, crossword puzzles, the many festive holidays and was known for her very yummy chocolate cakes.

She was a life member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Dorothy lived independently in the family home in Windham until the age of 99 when her health prompted her to move to Ledgewood Manor Nursing Home.

Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Susan F. Attwood, and her husband Deane, son, John H. Fiske Jr., and his wife Jeanne; five grandchildren, Peter Atwood, Rachel Atwood Mistler, Maryann Jennings, Catherine Lothrop and Joseph Fiske. She leaves eight great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Samuel and Zachary Attwood, Andrew Mistler, Caleb Jennings, Isaac, Grace, Joel and Elliot Lothrop and Natalia, Kai and Ryker Fiske.

A special thanks to “ALL” staff at Ledgewood Manor Nursing Home, Joseph Fiske who greatly assisted “Gumma” while she lived at home, Jeanne Fiske who cooked many meals for Dorothy, Susan Attwood for her weekly letters and all who visited and corresponded with Dorothy.

A graveside service will be held for immediate family at a later date. To express condolences or to participate in Dorothy’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

