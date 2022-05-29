CAPE ELIZABETH – Everett F. “Ike” Johnson Sr., 93, formerly of Cape Elizabeth, passed away peacefully at The Heron House in Cumberland Foreside on May 20, 2022.

Born on May 26, 1928 in Exeter, N.H., Ike was the younger son of Albert W. and Ethel B. Johnson. After moving to Munjoy Hill in Portland as a child, Ike attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School in 1946 where he met his wife of 65 years, Julia “Julie” Halloran. Ike graduated from University of Maine in 1950 and then began a 43-year career at Hannaford Brothers serving in a variety of capacities as a genuine company man. He successfully retired as a vice president of government relations in 1993 to focus his time on his other great passions: his family and his community.

Ike and Julie married in 1950 and together raised two sons, Everett, Jr. and Stephen, in Cape Elizabeth. The Johnsons were lifelong explorers. Whether by plane, by boat, by car or by their aptly named RV, the “Fun Wagon”, Ike and Julia loved to see the sites, to meet new people and to share these experiences with friends and family. Ike’s loved ones fondly remember adventures to Alaska, and Hawaii along with trips to visit family on Grand Manan Island in Canada and in Ireland.

As soon as the Maine winter receded, Ike was often spotted puttering around and cracking jokes “upta camp” on Little Sebago Lake in Gray where he summered since 1950. Ike and Julie loved to host parties at camp or at their home on Mitchell Road in Cape Elizabeth. Ike lived to make people smile with his quick wit and his perpetual generosity. Ike never met a stranger he couldn’t make smile.

Despite a very busy life, Ike and Julie always made time for their children and grandchildren and in later years, their great-grandchildren. “Grampy” and “Nanny” as they were affectionately known, were a staple of every birthday and holiday dinner, graduations and weddings, countless sporting events and school assemblies and so many little moments in between. Their love was genuine and their parenting was exemplary.

Ike lived to serve and was a stalwart member of the Cape Elizabeth Lions Club for more than 50 years including serving as president and district governor. Every June, Ike could be found conducting volunteers around Fort Williams Park, manning game booths, or tending a grill at the annual Cape Elizabeth Family Fun Day, a real highlight for Ike. It was easy to see that Ike enjoyed all of life’s sweetness, and he made a mission to share that sweetness with all of those around him. Maybe that was why he always had candies and treats on hand for his guests!

In addition to his loving wife Julia, Ike was predeceased by his son, Everett F. Johnson, Jr.; and his brother, Emmons Johnson.

He is survived by his sonm Stephen (Cynthia) Johnson of Yarmouth; his granddaughters Abigail (Christopher) Sedenka of Buxton and Emily (Timothy) Puopolo of South Hamilton, Mass., grandsons Christopher (Sarah) Johnson of Bedford, Mass., Eric (Dana) Johnson of Cumberland Foreside, and Michael (Ilse) Johnson of Newton, Mass.; and nine great–grandchildren who all brought him great joy.

A private graveside service will be held for Ike’s family on June 3 at Riverside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichand barnes.com for further information and to leave a tribute in Ike’s memory.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ike’s memory should be made to the

Cape Elizabeth Lions Club,

P.O. Box 2135,

South Portland, ME 04116

