HARPSWELL – Jean K. Daly, 83, died Tuesday May 24, 2022 at Mid Coast Medical Center in Brunswick.

She was born Oct. 14, 1938 in Litchfield, to Clifton C. and Hazel (Seddon) Kenney. Jean graduated summa cum laude from Gordon College of Windham, Mass. in 1960. She began her educational career at Richmond as a teacher, guidance counselor and sports coach. Jean then moved on to Stonington High School in Stonington, Conn., as a guidance director.

Jean continued her own education by receiving advanced degrees from the Universities of Maine and Connecticut. She later became principal for 20 years at Stonington High School. During this tenure, Jean served on many different educational and sports committees for the state of Connecticut. As a member of the Connecticut interscholastic sports conference, Jean became a major advocate for equal opportunity for girls in sports. Her line was that she did not want to take away from boys sports programs but that girls should have the same opportunities as boys. Jean was also a long time member of CAS “Connecticut Association of Schools”. And in 2019 she was inducted into the CAS-CIAC hall of honor.

Later in life Jean met and married John T. Daly. They lived in The Villages and Zephyrhills in Florida and summered in Harpswell. They spent many years together and played lots of sports especially golf. Wherever they went they managed to find a golf course. She and John spent a great deal of time following the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After John passed in 2016, Jean continue playing sports. She loved playing senior softball for the golden gals of The villages in Florida. They won a national senior championship in Louisville, Ky.

As Jean grew older, her diseased heart got weaker but through her strong Christian faith she was able to keep a very positive attitude no matter how she felt. She loved working in her flower gardens at her cottage in Harpswell. After Jean developed esophageal cancer, she hired Patty Cota to be her caregiver and they became best of friends.

Jean was one of 10 children. She was predeceased by a sister, Roxeanne and five brothers, Ronald, Howard, Warren, Russell and Elwin.

She is survived by two brothers, Fred and his wife Penny of Harpswell, Gerald and his wife Vicky of Richmond and Marjorie and her husband Gary of Litchfield and one sister-in-law, Lorraine Kenney also of Litchfield. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was especially close to her sister Marge’s two girls, Fay and Roberta.

A memorial service will be held, 11 a.m., Saturday, June 11 at the Litchfield Plains Baptist Church, 56 Plains Rd. in Litchfield. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory please visit http://www.brackettfh.com.

Guest Book