YARMOUTH – Laura (Tomlinson) Bantly, of Yarmouth, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2022, at the age of 80.

Laura was the daughter of Mary and Everett Tomlinson and grew up in Glastonbury, Conn. She graduated from the University of Connecticut with a B.A. in Early Childhood Education. She taught in elementary schools and operated preschool programs in Maine and New Hampshire. Laura married her high school sweetheart and best friend, Tony Bantly, in 1964.

Laura loved their summer home, Menatoma, and made sourdough pancakes for everyone. Laura was full of life, always interested in others, and has been a wonderful presence at Menatoma and her church community.

She was predeceased by her sister, Betty Koelle.

Laura is survived by her husband, Anthony Bantly; her sisters Helen Skovgaard and Ruth Hall; children Robyn Nevin, Dana Bantly, Jennifer Dryswak and David Bantly. Laura is also survived by 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and “Pete”, of 19 years.

Donations in Laura’s memory may be made to the following organizations: Chestnut Hill Benevolent Association, the Principle Foundation or Camps Newfound and Owatonna.

