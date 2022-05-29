NAPLES, Fla. – Margaret “Gretchen” Ellen Sommer died in Naples, Fla. on Jan. 28, 2022, after a long and full life as a wife, mother, teacher, gardener, investor, and world traveler.

She was born on March 8, 1938, and raised in Quincy, Ill., the daughter of John and Lydia (Hubner) Markey. She was married to the late Derek B. Payson on April 4, 1959, and they raised their three children together in Falmouth.

In the latter chapter of her life, Gretchen was married to the late Dr. Robert G. Sommer, who preceded her in death on April 1, 2010.

Gretchen is survived by her son, Stephen and daughter-in-law, Catalina, Payson of Harrisburg, Pa., David Payson, and Keisha Payson and son-in-law, John Blood, of Brunswick. She is also survived by Bob’s children Karen Sommer, of Arlington, Mass., Rob Sommer, of Chicago, Ill., John Sommer, of Cape Elizabeth, and Jeff and Dominique Sommer of Yarmouth, Teresa Sommer of Evanston, Ill., and Lorri Sommer of Yarmouth. She is also survived by her grandchildren Sofia, Ana, Samuel, and Lucas Payson; Lydia and Henry Blood; Benjamin, Madeline, and Louise Sommer; Jasper and Georgia Sommer; and Mitchell and Winslow Sommer.

An informal service celebrating Gretchen’s life will be held at the graveside at St. Mary’s Woods at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, on the grounds of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 45 Foreside Rd., Falmouth. A reception will be held in the St. Mary’s Guild Room immediately following the service. (In case of inclement weather, the service of remembrance will also be held in the guild room.)

