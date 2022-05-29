GORHAM – Mary Edith Kesseli, 84, devoted wife, mother and avid gardener, died unexpectedly May 19, 2022 at her home.

She was the daughter of Arno and Minnie Weinhold, in Worcester, Mass. where she graduated from Worcester Classical High School in 1956. She went on to earn a B.A. in English from the College of Wooster in Ohio. After graduating in 1960, Mary’s first employment was teaching at Honeoye Falls High School in New York State. In 1962 she returned to Worcester, Mass. where she married her high school sweetheart, John Holden Kesseli.

After raising a family, Mary returned to work as a teacher, then transitioned to the University of Southern Maine where she worked in the Admissions and Engineering Departments.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years; and by three children, sons William and Douglas Kesseli of Gorham, and daughter, Deanna Kesseli of Marlborough, Mass.

Mary was predeceased by her parents; and brothers Raymond and Willard Weinhold, both WWII veterans.

She will be deeply missed by her family and the many friends she made in her life.

A visitation will be held 7-9 p.m., Friday, June 3 at the Gorham Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 76 State St., where a funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, June 4. A reception at Cressey Road United Methodist Church, 81 Cressey Rd., Gorham, ME 04038 will immediately follow the funeral service.

To express condolences and to participate in Mary’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

Buxton Garden Club,

C/O Linda Caouette,

174 Narragansett Trail,

Buxton, ME 04093

