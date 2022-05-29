PORTLAND – Peter C. Davis, 87, passed away on May 14, 2022 at Maine Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Jan. 14, 1935 in Brunswick, the son of Gilberte Charron and John B. Davis.

Pete graduated from Brunswick High School in 1953. He married the love of his life, Joyce Elaine Jones. He served time in the army with the 529th Observation Battalion in Germany. He attended the University of Maine at Orono, graduating in 1959. He began his career as a science teacher at Lincoln Academy, then entered the pharmaceutical industry initially with Pfizer Labs. He then spent 31 years working for Hoffman La Roche until his retirement.

Pete enjoyed a variety of interests during his life, which included raising his two daughters, adventures at a ski cabin at Saddleback, boating, fishing, and especially golf. Through the years he enjoyed memberships at Valhalla, Falmouth Country Club and Brunswick. He loved being part of the Maine seniors golf tournaments. He enjoyed music and reading, passing this love onto his daughters. Pete and Joyce enjoyed winters in Naples, Fla. for 19 years. They also enjoyed memorable trips to Europe and golf trips to Ireland.

He was very proud of his grandchildren and their spouses David (Emily) , Rachel (Tom), Rebecca (Ryan). He enjoyed seeing them with his three great-grandchildren and was very excited that three more babies are expected this summer.

Pete had a wide circle of friends, including lifelong friends Pierre and Becky Tougas as well as from membership in the Portland Jaycees, to wonderful years living in Cumberland, Yarmouth, and Naples, Fla. Pete also enjoyed weekly trips to Brunswick to have coffee with his golf buddies.

Pete leaves his loving wife, Joyce; daughters Robyn Davis and Cheryl Fullerton (Mike); his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many cousins.

Special thanks to Craig Kinney who was a great friend and assisted Pete these past several months. The family will be holding a private celebration of life. To share your thoughts and condolences please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation in Peters name to

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine

250 Bracket St.,

Portland ME 04102

or at RMHCMaine.org

