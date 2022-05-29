WELLS – Rocco Rinaldi, 73, of Wells, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2022 at the Gosnell House in Scarborough after a battle with cancer.

He was born in Naples, Italy on Nov. 18, 1948 to Nunziante and Pasqualina (Palmarozza) Rinaldi. He moved to Buenos Aires, Argentina with his family when he was young; there, he met his wife, Maria, and the two married on Oct. 11, 1972. Together, they had five children; in the mid-1980s, they moved their entire family to America, settling in Boston.

Rocco was a passionate world traveler and enjoyed taking trips with his wife and family. He instilled his love of travel in his children as well, and they share many wonderful memories of family road trips.

Ever the entrepreneur, Rocco owned and ran many successful businesses throughout his life. He passed this trait along to his children as well, who have all been successful in their own businesses. When he wasn’t travelling or working, he could be found at a casino; from Maine to Las Vegas to Mississippi, the furthest casino he could find provided an excuse to travel.

Above everything, he was a family man, and treasured his wife, children and grandchildren. At family events, he could be found sitting at the table with a cup of mate, engaging in lively conversations with anyone close enough to chat with. He was always quick to offer his advice and a story about his life. His family now cherishes the wisdom he left behind.

Rocco is survived by his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Maria; daughter, Pascualina Rinaldi-Tremblay, and her husband, Keith, of Bridgton, son, Jose Rinaldi, and his wife, Natalia, of Scarborough, daughter, Clementina Rinaldi of Everett, Mass., son, Rocco R. Rinaldi, and his wife, Kellie, of Scarborough, and son, Fernando Rinaldi, and his wife, Keri, of Lyman. He also leaves behind his nine beloved grandchildren, Jose Jr., Rocco Jr., Alan, Elizabeth, Sophia, Mac, Abigail, Emma and Lillian; as well as his sister, Maria Antonia, her husband, Eduardo, and their children, Vanesa, Alejandra, Gabriel and Hernan.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Guiseppe.

Friends and family are invited to visiting hours on Wednesday, June 1 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 US-1, Scarborough. Burial will take place after, at Scarborough Memorial Cemetery, Old Blue Point Road, Scarborough.

