Carnival Concert

Carnival Concert will be performed June 3 and 4 in Portland and Freeport, respectively, as part of the 2022 Portland Bach Experience. “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” shown here, was performed in 2021. This year features Vivaldi’s iconic “The Four Seasons” alongside “The [uncertain] Four Seasons,” from a collaborative of composers, scientists and data analysts from Australia who wanted to reflect climate predictions in sound. Contributed / Christina Wnek

Exhibits/Galleries

Arthur Beaumont: “Art of the Sea”: through June 5, showcasing over 50 paintings and drawings. Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath. mainemaritimemuseum.org.

“Cosmopolitan Stylings of Mildred and Madeleine Burrage”: Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland. To visit, see mainehistory.org for admission fees, timed ticketing and latest COVID policies. On view to Sept 24.

Ed Douglas Solo Exhibition: June 2 through July 2, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com.

“Hey Handsome!”: masculine works of rugged attire and accessories, through June 26, Maine Craft Portland, 521 Congress St., Portland, shopmainecraft.com.

“Our Working Waterfront”: Meetinghouse Arts Gallery, 40 Main St., Freeport. On view through July 10. meetinghousearts.org.

Paint Pals: Ryan Adams, Rachel Gloria Adams, Bee Daniel, Kelly Rioux & Spenser Macleod: Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, through June 15.

“Peaceful New England Landscapes”: by Harper Dangler and Maret Hensick, Chocolate Church Arts Center, Washington Street, Bath, to June 4.

“Sensing Place”: through June 12, UNE Gallery, 74 College St., Portland.

“Small Pieces of a Great Whole” by Ashley Page: Space Gallery window gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, through June 18, space538.org.

Works in Watercolor by Randy Eckard: through June, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Nationally renowned Maine watercolorist.

Friday 6/3

Portland First Friday Art Walk: 5-8 p.m. various galleries citywide, including those at Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, visitportland.com.

Friday 6/10

2nd Friday Brunswick ArtWalk, Music, Fun: 4-7 p.m., Downtown Brunswick, Maine Street, brunswickdowntown.org.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland.

Makers on Main: 10 a.m. first Saturday from May-September on Main Street in Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Film

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”: June 1-4, Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3, Brunswick. $9-$10. Adventure, comedy, fantasy.

Friday 6/3

“New York Ninja”: 7 p.m., The Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland. Q&A follows with Director/Editor Kurtis Spieler. $8.

Saturday 6/11

“Petite Maman”: June 8-11, Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3, Brunswick. Drama, fantasy, $9-$10, eventbrite.com.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland, theapohadiontheater.com.

Frontier Theater: 14 Maine St., Brunswick, explorefrontier.com/events/all.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick “Marcia Resnick: As it Is or Could Be” and “Jona Frank: Model Home” to June 5. “Innovation and Resilience Across Three Generations of Wabanaki Basket-Making” through Sept. 18. Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts: Work by Cole Caswell and Carol Eisenberg, 15 Middle St., 3A, Portland, through June 25, mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org.

“Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress at Maine Historical Society, part I”: museum bicentennial exhibit at 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to July 30. Non-member adults, $10; children (6-17), $5; under 6, free. Registration required at mainehistory.org.

Portland Museum of Art: “North Atlantic Triennial Down North”: contemporary art of the North Atlantic region, to June 5. portlandmuseum.org/triennial.

Tate House Museum: tours on the hour 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland. Masks required. Free-$16, reserve at tatehouse.org.

Victoria Mansion: 10 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. to Oct. 31, 109 Danforth St., Portland. Free-$35, victoriamansion.org.

Friday 6/3

First Friday Art Walk: Maine Museum of Photographic Arts: 5-8 p.m., 15 Middle St. 3A, Portland. Conversation with the artists, a demo, music by Isaac van Voorst van Beest and current exhibit, mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org.

Ongoing

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday by reservation only, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Carnival Concert by Portland Bach Experience: June 3, Anderson Street in Portland, free; June 4, Desert of Maine in Freeport, half-off admission at “Four Seasons: Carnival Concert – Freeport” on Eventbrite. Includes food trucks, breweries, kids’ activities.

Classic Broadway: digital on-demand through June 10, pay-what-you-can. portlandsymphony.org.

Jammin’ in June Concert Series: 1 p.m. Saturdays in June, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, free outdoor show for all ages.

The Portland Bach Experience: May 31 through June 12. Tickets and schedule at portlandbachexperience.com.

Friday 6/3

Summer Sunsets Live: 4-8:30 p.m., Thompson’s Point, Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. Free, thompsonspoint.com.

Peaked In High School: 6 p.m., The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland. portholemaine.com.

Jazz Friday with Melissa and her Minions: 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland.

Lucy Kaplansky: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland.

Live Music: 9 p.m. to midnight, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Saturday 6/4

Midcoast High Winds Flute Choir: 1 p.m., outside Topsham Public Library. Free.

The Head And The Heart & Jade Bird: 7 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 10 Thompsons Point, Portland. bandsintown.com.

Body Void: 7:30 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland.

Enter The Haggis: 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath.

Livingston Taylor: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland.

Matt Meyer and The Gumption Junction: 8-11 p.m. The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland.

Friday 6/10

Alex Cohen Acoustic: 6 p.m., Flight Deck Brewing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick.

Bon Iver: 6:30 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 1 Thompson’s Point, Portland.

Brandenburg Concerto No. 5: 7 p.m., Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland. $30-$35, eventbrite.com.

DJ Tish Dance Party: 7 p.m., The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland. Free, portholemaine.com.

Electrified: An Evening With Mavy: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22, tickettailor.com.

Fiona Apple: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

The Richard Nelson Imaginary Ensemble | Dimensions in Jazz: 8 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $5-$25, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Saturday 6/11

Girl Power!: 2:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. portlandsymphony.org.

Brandenburg Concerto No. 5: 7 p.m., St. John the Baptist Church, 39 Pleasant St., Brunswick. $30-$35, eventbrite.com.

Dave Gutter Solo Acoustic Benefit: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $18-$21, stlawrencearts.com.

Le Bon Truc: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22, tickettailor.com.

Jonathan Richman: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $30, space538.org.

SixFoxWhiskey: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. All must show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test (home tests NOT accepted). portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Tail Light Rebellion: 8 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

A Tribute to the Doobie Brothers & The CARS: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Lulu Moss: 9 p.m., The Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Sunday 6/12

Bach & Beer: 2 p.m., Foulmouthed Brewing, 15 Ocean St., South Portland. Free, portlandbachexperience.com.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey: 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.

Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guest: 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controller; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com.

Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Caravan of Dreams”: 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in June, outdoors at Desert of Maine, 95 Desert Road, Freeport. World-premiere fantasy about a girl who must save her city from mysterious dark forces, ziggurattheatre.org.

“Grounded” by George Brant: 7:30 p.m. through June 5, Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $10-$40. brownpapertickets.com.

“Sabina”: on-demand through June 5, $25. portlandstage.org.

“Shrek The Musical”: June 3-19, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland, tickets at lyricmusictheater.org, 799-1421.

The Sound of Music”: June 8-25, Maine State Music Theatre, Pickard Theater, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. Tickets at msmt.org or 725-8769.

“That’s Life: Comic & Poignant One-acts”: 7:30 p.m. June 10-11 and 17-18, 4 p.m. June 12 and 19. Presented by Freeport Players at Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. $10-$20 at fcponline.org.

Friday 6/3

Randy Judkins: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Calculated craziness with endearing and interactive characters. $15-$22, tickettailor.com.

Donut Queen Burlesque Ball & Pageant: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music & Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. Celebrate National Donut Day with sweet debauchery by Creme Dela Phlegm & Vivian Vice. $15-$18, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Saturday 6/4

“Tony Montanaro – A Love Story”: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Karen Montanaro’s one-woman, multi-media show. $15-$22, tickettailor.com.

Ongoing

Monday of the Minds: A CommUNITY Hip Hop Showcase: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. every second and fourth Monday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland.

Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com.

Thursday Night Comedy: 7 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person, eventbrite.com.

