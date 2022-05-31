DIXFIELD — Ethan Brown homered, Levi Tibbetts doubled and pitched three innings of one-hit relief, and Hunter Brissette and Aiden Parker each had two hits for the Lisbon baseball team in a 5-1 win over Dirigo in a Mountain Valley Conference game on Tuesday.

Mason Booker started on the mound for the Greyhounds (16-0), scattering one hit and two walks while striking out five in the three shutout innings, while also collecting one of Lisbon’s nine hits at the plate.

Tibbetts struck out six and Brissette struck out the side in the seventh inning.

Trenton Hutchinson and Charlie Houghton notched the hits for the Cougars (9-7).

MORSE 5, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Jason Bussey was 3 for 4 with a pair of runs scored for the Shipbuilders (7-9) as they grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the third and added three more in the fourth in beating the Eagles (3-12) at Newcastle.

Gabe Aucoin and Gavin Baillargeon combined for a five-hit shutout, each adding a pair of hits, and Braylon Williams chipped in with a pair of singles for Morse.

GREELY 10, FREEPORT 0: Mark Axelsen III and Zach Johnston both hit home runs for the Rangers in a win over the Falcons in Freeport.

Axelsen, Jackson Ledding and Brooks Williams each had two hits for Greely (15-1).

Freeport falls to 12-4.

SOFTBALL

FREEPORT 11, GREELY 4: Rosie Panenka launched a grand slam in the second inning as the Falcons (11-5) rolled by the Rangers (5-11) in Freeport.

Isabella George struck out nine for the win. Jaclyn Burke finished with three hits and Celia Cobb had a pair of singles.

Greely’s Lily Rawnsley had two hits and took the loss.

DIRIGO 5, LISBON 4: The Cougars (7-9) earned the walk-off win with one out in the bottom of the seventh to put away the Greyhounds (5-11) in Dixfield.

Dirigo staked itself to a 4-0 lead after three innings, then saw that lead evaporate in the fifth and sixth innings, when Lisbon scored four unearned runs against Cougars pitcher Grace Robbins.

Robbins collected two of Dixfield’s six hits against Lisbon pitcher Erica Hill, including a double, and drove in two runs. Kallie Errington also doubled for Dirigo.

Hill notched two of Lisbon’s five hits against Robbins, including a triple. Delany McGrath recorded a double and Elle Burkhardt drove in two runs.

