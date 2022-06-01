The SAD 6 proposed $58.8 million budget will be on ballots district-wide June 14.

The spending plan, up $4.5 million from $54.3 million, an increase of 8.29%, was given first approval by voters at a district meeting May 26 at Bonny Eagle High School in Standish.

The school district includes Buxton, Frye Island, Hollis, Limington and Standish

If approved, Buxton would be assessed $9.1 million, an increase of $914,572, or 11.06 %, from $8.2 million under the current budget. According to SAD 6, a home in the district valued at $250,000 would see an average increase of $108 in annual property taxes.

Salaries and benefits represent 77% of the $58.8 million budget, but the district expects to receive a $230,345 increase in this year’s $21.9 million state subsidy.

While the budget is increasing, enrollment has dropped from 4,132 in 2006-2007 to 3,417 this year and is projected to decrease to 3,313 for the coming year.

In Buxton, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

For more, see bonnyeagle.org.

