Maine reported an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday, the third day in a row that the state’s patient count has grown.

There were 191 hospitalized patients with the virus as of Wednesday morning, including 28 in critical care and three on ventilators, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That is up from 186 on Tuesday and represents a three-day increase of 17 percent from 163 patients who were hospitalized Sunday.

Despite the three-day increase in hospitalizations, other indicators continue to point to an easing of the latest surge. The pace of positive tests submitted to the state has declined, as has the percentage of tests that came back positive. Wastewater testing also has shown virus levels falling in most large sewer districts.

Daily case counts also continue on a downward trend. The state reported 537 new COVID cases on Wednesday, down from an average daily count of 803 new cases in early April.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 263,439 cases and 2,346 deaths.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: