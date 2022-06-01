BOSTON — Garrett Whitlock pitched six strong innings and Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in four runs to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-1 on Wednesday night.

UP NEXT WHO: Boston Red Sox (Eovaldi 2-2) at Oakland Athletics (Kaprielian 0-2) WHEN: 9:40 p.m. Friday TELEVISION: NESN

Whitlock (2-1) allowed five hits and one unearned run before two relievers completed the seven-hitter.

Boston got to Hunter Greene (2-7) in the fourth inning. Greene struck out seven batters in the first three innings before the Red Sox broke through.

Rafael Devers opened the fourth with a double. J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts followed with singles and Alex Verdugo had a run-scoring double. Two outs laters, Bradley singled home Verdugo ending Greene’s evening. He gave up four runs in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out eight.

Boston added three more runs in the eighth inning off right-hander Jeff Hoffman, who issued three one-out walks to Bogaerts, Verdugo and Story (intentional). Bradley followed with a bases-clearing triple.

NOTES

Boston Red Sox closer Matt Barnes was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, and left-hander Matt Strahm was activated from the COVID-19 IL prior to a game against Cincinnati.

An All-Star in 2021, Barnes struggled down the stretch last season and has failed to regain his best form this year. The 31-year-old has a 7.94 ERA in 20 appearances, going 0-3 with two saves.

Strahm is 2-2 with a 3.68 ERA in 18 games this season.

The bullpen is a major reason why the Red Sox are stuck in fourth place in the AL East, with the club’s relievers combining for a 3.96 ERA, ranked 10th in the AL.