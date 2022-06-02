The life and legacy of former Marshwood High football coach Rod Wotton will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the school’s auditorium.

Wotton, who died in November at 82, retired in 2010 as the winningest football coach in New England high school history with a career record of 342-81-3.

Wotton won 16 state championships across four classes while coaching at Marshwood, including 15 titles in a 19-year stretch from 1971-89. A 1961 graduate of the University of New Hampshire, where he played baseball, Wotton’s first season as a head coach was at South Berwick High in 1964. He won his first title in 1966, the year the school moved to Eliot and was renamed Marshwood High. Wotton retired as the Hawks’ coach in 1992, with a record of 220-33-1.

He then had a highly successful 15-year stint from 1996-2010 at St. Thomas Aquinas High in Dover, New Hampshire, where his teams won four state championships.

Sunday’s event is open to the public. Former players and coaches are encouraged to wear game jerseys or similar attire. Casual dress is encouraged for other guests. Light refreshments will be provided, beginning at 2 p.m. Masks are strongly encouraged.

Donations are being accepted to the Rodney C. Wotton Memorial Scholarship and can be mailed to Marshwood High School, 260 Dow Highway, South Berwick, Maine, 03908.

