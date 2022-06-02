Memorable feats are on tap for the high school state championships on Saturday.

The Class A boys’ meet could see the fastest 100-meter race in state history, while the Class A girls’ meet could produce the fastest showdown of 400-meter relay teams. And the Class B meet could end up with a sweep by the York boys and girls.

As always, state records are likely to fall at the Class A meet at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, the Class B meet at Mount Desert Island High and the Class C meet at Lewiston High. All meets start at 10 a.m.

CLASS A

Two-time defending champion Scarborough is again the favorite in the boys’ meet. Senior Jayden Flaker is the top seed in the 110 hurdles (14.48 seconds) and the second seed in the 300 hurdles (40.01); Zach Barry is the No. 2 seed in both the 1,600 (4:24.57) and 800 (1:57.93), and thrower Nicholas Connolly is the top seed in the discus (159 feet, 3 inches) and second in the shot (55-11 1/4).

“Scarborough is the clear favorite on paper. Those seniors have all been to state a few times. Projections put them 20 points ahead of everyone else,” said Bonny Eagle Coach Mike Burleson.

Bonny Eagle will be top challenger, led by senior Aidan Walcott, top seed in the 100 (10.73) and second seed in the long jump (21-7 1/2), and Rowan McDonald, the second seed in the 1,600 racewalk (7:17.38). Gorham brings sprinter Andrew Farr, the top seed in the 400 (49.08) and 200 (22.05) and second seed in the 100 (10.74). Cheverus has jumper/sprinter Frank Morang, who is seeded first in the long jump (23-0 3/4) and triple jump (43-9 3/4) and holds the Class A record in the long jump.

Walcott, Farr and Morang will clash in a 100 final likely to be memorable. The all-time state best is 10.71 by Jarett Flaker of Scarborough, and Burleson said the chances of that mark falling Saturday are good.

“At Southwesterns, the 100 had to be one of the fastest races in state history. Walcott ran 10.73 and Farr was 10.74. That is (two of the three) fastest 100s in state history, and Morang (was) in the top five (at 10.83). It’s very possible Saturday will be a repeat of that,” Burleson said.

In the girls’ meet, defending champion Bangor is led by Anna Connors, who will run the 100, 200 and 400. But the emergence of Emma Green as a standout sprint makes Gorham a serious threat. Green, a senior, was the state champion in the high jump last year but has focused on the sprint events this spring with fantastic results. She leads the state rankings in the 100 (11.90) and 200 (25.27).

“Her time (at Southwesterns) ranks in the top three in state history. And she ran an incredible time at Bonny Eagle a few weeks earlier. That’s when we first noticed it. She was cooking the field,” said Gorham girls’ coach John Caterina. “But I would say Anna is still the favorite, she is the returning champion. She will be tough to knock off.”

Gorham’s top-seeded 400 relay squad of Green, fellow seniors Sydney Connolly and Alyvia Caruso and freshman Ashley Connolly (49.43) will be after the all-time state record of 49.40. Caterina expects Scarborough (49.73) and Bangor (50.94) to make it a three-way battle.

The meet also will feature a showdown in the 1,600 between Thornton Academy’s Mia-Claire Kezal (5:05.56), Bonny Eagle’s Delaney Hesler (5:08.13) and Bangor’s Megan Randall (5:11.94). Kezal will attempt a difficult distance triple, as she is also the top seed in the 800 (2:12.29) and 3,200 (10:48.85). Hesler will run the 800 (2:19.67), and Randall is entered in the 3,200 (11:12.84).

CLASS B

York could go home with both team titles – something that has only happened 10 times in the past 20 years in any of the three classes.

“The York boys will get tons of points. Because of past history and how many points they are able to get year in and year out, that’s the way it looks,” said Freeport Coach Matt Greear. “For the (York) girls, it’s been a recurring theme that every year they are in the top two or three. I think both winning the title is a possibility.”

The York boys are led by junior thrower Matt Charpentier, the top seed in the discus (163-4) and shot put (54-11 1/2)

Leavitt, Yarmouth, Old Town and Freeport will be in the “chase pack,” said Greely Coach David Dowling.

“When you look at the spreadsheet, they cover all disciplines, and that’s what it’s all about,” Dowling said of York. “They are quite strong. They’re the odds-on favorite.”

The York girls also cover an array of events. Cary Drake is the top seed in the 1,600 (5:09.5) and 3,200 (11:14.80); senior Lexi Brent is the No. 1 seed in the 100 hurdles (15.24) and 300 hurdles (47.24); and sophomore Molly Kenealy is the defending champ and top seed in the 800 (2:22.40). The Wildcats also have the fastest 3,200 and 1,600 relay squads in Class B.

Mt. Desert Island and Cape Elizabeth should be close behind, with Greely not far off.

Cape brings sophomore Hadley Mahoney, the second seed in the 1,600 and the 3,200, as well as the fastest 400 relay team this season.

“It looks to be a very close meet; just a couple of upsets will change the outcome,” said Cape Elizabeth Coach Doug Worthley. “I am thinking that it may come down to the very last relay.”

CLASS C

The Orono boys are well positioned to win their first championship since 2017, with top athletes in several events, including Owen Conner in the 110 hurdles (16.40) and Zane Roggenbuck in the 1,600 racewalk (8:08.34).

They’ll face competition from Winslow, Lisbon and Sacopee Valley, who last won it in 2019.

On the girls ‘side, Lisbon appears to be the clear favorite. The Greyhounds boast the top seed in six events, including sophomore Sarah Moore in the 100 (13.12) and triple jump (34-10 1/2) Moore is also seeded third in the long jump and high jump.

