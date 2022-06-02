At the end of April, the Legislature passed the supplemental budget with strong, bipartisan support. Among many budget items, I am very proud of the investments in workforce training and education.

We created the Education Rainy Day Fund, that will ensure that the state continues to meet its funding obligation to cities and towns across Maine.

We made sure that Jobs for Maine Graduates programs will be available in Maine middle and high schools.

We helped career and technical education programs buy materials and equipment that will be used for skills development and training.

Finally, we made it possible for Maine community colleges to offer up to two years of free community college for Maine students from the high school graduating classes of 2020 through 2023. It’s this last item that I really want to discuss in this column because I think that it will make a huge difference for people, especially the young adults whose education was disrupted by the years-long pandemic.

Across the district, many Mainers enroll in programs at York County Community College. With the new funding that the Legislature approved in the supplemental budget, YCCC announced the York County Promise Free College Scholarship. The scholarship will cover the tuition and fees of an associate’s degree or one-year certificate. Being a last-dollar scholarship, eligible students must accept all federal and state grants awarded to them. Any costs beyond that will be covered by the scholarship.

To be eligible, students must have a high school diploma or equivalent from 2020, 2021, 2022 or 2023; enroll full-time, earning 30 credits per year; pursue an associate’s degree or academic credential; accept all federal and state grants and scholarships; participate in academic planning and stay on track to completion; and live in Maine at the time of enrollment and while enrolled in the program. If you want to apply, then please visit yccc.edu/yccc-announces-the-york-county-promise-free-college-scholarship/ and click the “Apply Now” button at the bottom of the page.

Free community colleges will change people’s lives and transform Maine’s economy and communities. The most direct benefit will be to the students themselves, who won’t have to pay tuition or mandatory fees. In addition, students being able to enroll full time increases the likelihood that they will stay with the program – and graduate. But also, Maine’s businesses will benefit: Community college offers workforce training programs that take less than a year to complete. That gets people into the fast lane for employment in a good-paying job, settling down, and starting a family. It’s local training for local jobs.

Free community college will help Maine achieve that goal that we’re always working toward: encouraging young Mainers to stay, and attracting out-of-state workers to Maine. If an affordable option for a high-value education is in Maine, then we can educate and train our students locally – then set up them up with local job after. That’s how we rebuild our communities, strengthen our economy, and improve the quality of life for all Mainers.

As always, I am honored to represent you and your family in Augusta. I hope that you had a happy and safe Memorial Day weekend. To all of those who have served, or are currently serving, thank you and your families for your sacrifice.

Susan Deschambault represents Senate District 32, Alfred, Arundel, Biddeford, Dayton, Kennebunkport and Lyman. She can be reached at [email protected] or 207-287-1515.

