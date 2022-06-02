KENNEBUNKPORT – Voters here June 14 will act on a five referendum questions ranging from amendments to the sign ordinance to bring it into compliance with court decisions, to defining the employer status of the Kennebunk River harbormaster. Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Village Fire Station, 32 North St.

Voters will also choose two people from a slate of four candidates as selectmen: Jon Dykstra, Larry Keller, incumbent Sheila Matthews-Bull and Robin Phillips. Jameson Spang Davis is unopposed for RSU 21 director, as is Frederick Stafford for an at-large seat on the Goose Rocks Beach Advisory Committee.

The annual town meeting, where voters decide the municipal spending plan for the next fiscal year that begins July 1, is June 18 at Consolidated School. It begins at 10 a.m.

In a budget presentation earlier this year, Town Manager Laurie Smith noted that growth in Kennebunkport is intensifying. New residential permits, voter registrations and wastewater flows show there have been a recent 10 percent increase in homes, a 20 percent growth in voters, and a 22 percent growth in wastewater flows. About 45 percent of property owners live outside of town, and close to 40 percent of the population is older than 60.

She noted that non-property tax revenues are projected to increase by just over $1 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1, about 18 percent of the total budget, with the remainder paid by property taxes.

She said the town has seen a building and renovation boom, with permit fees increasing revenue lines by $185,000.

Advertisement

Increases in the cost of heating oil, propane, gas and diesel are contributing to greater expanses in the coming budget. The town is also looking to create a buildings and grounds position to oversee 12 town-owned facilities. Presently, custodial services are contracted. Debt service is up about $274,000 due to a previously approved, $1 million, 5-year bond for a radio tower project. In all, expenses are up about $1.4 million.

The proposed municipal spending plan is $11.75 million. There were two changes from the original proposal – The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has notified the town it will pick up PFAS monitoring cost for private wells near the old landfill, so $55,000 was removed from the budget. Selectmen also agreed to increase the contingency line by $35,000, bringing it to $100,000; resulting in an overall $20,000 budget decrease.

Voters will be asked to approve using $3.2 million from estimated non-property tax revenues, $200,000 from undesignated fund balance, and $700,000 from the Capital Projects Reserve Account to reduce the property tax commitment.

Kennebunkport has been allotted $385,600 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Voters will be asked to approve the purchase of two police cruisers, a 5-ton dump truck and a 1-ton dump truck, update the town website and purchase a new server with the federal funding.

Voters also cast validation votes on the RSU 21 budget approved by voters at a district meeting May 16. Taxpayers are responsible for $44.9 million of the $54.3 million proposed budget, down about $220,000 from the current year. Taxpayers in Kennebunkport with a property valued at $300,000 would pay about $24 more as a result of the school budget.

For more information on Kennebunkport’s proposed budget, visit. www.kennebunkportme.gov/finance/pages/budgets.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: