Patrick Michael Ouellette, 34, a resident of Washington, D.C., passed away at his residence of natural causes on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Patrick was born on March 5, 1988, in Biddeford; son of Steven and Jill Margeson Ouellette. He is a graduate of Kennebunk High School where he took part in honors band, jazz band, pit band, chamber choir and math team. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Haverford College in Haverford, Pennsylvania, where he continued to enjoy music and art.

After graduation, Patrick was employed at Wild China Travel managing the Washington, D.C., office. At the time of his death, he was employed at DRi, Development Resources, Inc, an executive recruitment firm in D.C. He loved trivia and attended regularly. He became a trivia host at local establishments, hosted some private events, and ended up training almost half of the current hosts at District Trivia in Washington, D.C.

Patrick is survived by his parents, Steven and Jill Ouellette of Kennebunk, his brother Eric Ouellette and his wife Anna of Washington, D.C., six aunts and uncles including Betsy DiCapua and her husband Sam, of Wells, whom he was very close to, and his cousins Caitlin Sasso and her husband James, of Washington, D.C., and Brittany DiCapua of Boston. His circle of friends was far-reaching, and he is profoundly missed by all.

A private graveside service will be held in Kennebunk, and a celebration of Patrick’s life will be held in Washington, D.C. at a later time, and will be announced by Bibber Memorial Chapel Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Patrick‘s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

