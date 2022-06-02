Shirley Louise Stevens Ducharme, 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Shirley was born Aug. 13, 1925, in Kennebunk, to Alice Dixon Stevens and Winborn Stevens and was the oldest of six children. She grew up taking dancing and singing lessons and aspired to be an actress and singer. She was very good at being dramatic. She loved to dance and always said that the boys from Sanford were the best dancers.

She graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1944. Shirley fell in love and married Staff Sgt. Francis R. Ducharme on May 10, 1945. After his service they moved to Moody and went on to have four children. They then settled in their large and welcoming home on Drakes Island in Wells, where Shirley was the local Avon Lady and knew just about everyone in town.

A great beach lover, she had to go into the ocean every day. Shirley traveled extensively from Ibiza to Alaska to the Caribbean. Shirley was well known for her annual birthday parties, held at Jonathan’s Restaurant where 30-40 women attended and men were only allowed to pay homage to her.

In her 70s, even though her deafness was nearly complete, she received a scholarship and began piano lessons. Martinis’ were her drink, and after Francis, her love was Frank Sinatra. His music was played in their house enough so that her children knew all of the words. She even convinced her kids that their father looked like Frank Sinatra.

After 40 years of marriage, her beloved Francis, died in 1985. During this time, Shirley worked in the Wells High School cafeteria, where she made many longtime friends. She was also very proud of volunteering at York Hospital for over 20 years.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by four of her beloved siblings Ralph, Donald, Dickie and Helen. Shirley is survived by her children Linda Stritch (Marvin) of Wells, Patricia Weare (Michael) of Cape Neddick, Diane Boucher of Biddeford, B. Scott Ducharme (Sonja) of Kennebunk; her sister Dawn Jennings; her dear friend Eunice Sinclair; her cherished grandchildren David, Erica, Jessica, George, Sarah, Tanya, Christian, Johann and Hans; 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Shirley’s family will receive friends Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, 1 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel. A private burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, West Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Shirley’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

If desired, donations may be made in Shirley’s memory to a charity of the donor’s choice.

