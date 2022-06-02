Donald Edmund Whitten, 83 years, a life-long resident of Kennebunk, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a lengthy illness.

Don was born in Biddeford on March 7, 1939, a son of Donald M. and Helen Louise (Pike) Whitten and attended Kennebunk schools, completing his GED later in life.

He joined the U.S. Marine Corps and worked several jobs in Dover, New Hampshire, and Kennebunk after his discharge. He worked as a truck driver at Dayton Sand and Gravel for over 20 years until his illness made it difficult to continue to work.

He enjoyed fishing in numerous rivers and lakes in the state and loved to play cards at the Eagle’s Club, especially playing cribbage, and enjoyed scratch tickets. He loved spending time with family and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Don is survived by two sisters, Geraldine Hilton of South Berwick, and Becky Hanson of North Berwick; a brother, Wayne Whitten of North Berwick and a step-brother, Richard Dunbar of Bowdoinham, Maine, as well as several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Ocean View Cemetery in Wells at the convenience of the family.

Should friends desire, donations in Don’s memory can be made to the Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094 or to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

