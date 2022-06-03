About 200 Cape Elizabeth and South Portland high school students walked out of class Friday morning and gathered in downtown Portland to protest gun violence and call for an assault weapons ban.

The peaceful protest march was organized by students and parents in the wake of last week’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers.

Unfazed by steady rain, they chanted “Enough is enough!” and carried signs saying “Protect Kids Not Guns.” They marched from the Cross Insurance Arena, down Spring and Congress streets, heading to Sen. Susan Collins’ office to deliver a letter.

Large group of students gathered in Portland now demanding gun reform. pic.twitter.com/CwNjGFG5AK — Shawn Patrick Ouellette (@souellette) June 3, 2022

