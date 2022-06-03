George Marcel McLean 1943 – 2022 SABATTUS – George Marcel McLean, 78, of Marie Circle, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Bath on July 31, 1943, a son of George F. McLean and Theresa M. (Grondin) Jenkins. He graduated from Morse High School in the Class of 1961 and on August 13, 1965, married Bette Ann Hart. George was employed at Bath Iron Works in several different capacities, most importantly running the Employee Assistance Program, where he helped countless people with substance abuse counseling. He retired from BIW in 1997 yet continued his counseling practice until 2012 in Lisbon under Right Direction Counseling. His retirement job was at Hannford in Lewiston, which he very much enjoyed. He became a runner in the early 90’s and ran his first marathon at the age of 50. He is survived by his wife, Bette Ann McLean of Sabattus; son, James McLean and his partner Ann Manning of Whitefield, daughters, Michelle Holbrook and her husband Kevin of Lincoln and Betsy Harrington and her husband Mark of Bath; brother, John McLean and his wife Kathy of West Bath; seven grandchildren, Alicia, Zachary, Katelyn, Alexander, Kelsey, Jack and Ryan; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Dana McLean, sister, Shirley Fraser; and grandson, Andrew Holbrook. A graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath at a later date. If you’re struggling with depression, please call or TEXT 1-888-568-1112. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions can be made to: MidCoast Youth Center 4 Old Brunswick Rd. Bath, ME 04530 or: NAMI Maine 52 Water St. Hallowell, ME 04347

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous