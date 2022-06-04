LEWISTON — Sarah Moore’s two event wins spurred the Lisbon/Oak Hill girls’ track and field team to a dominating performance and the Class C state championship Saturday at Lewiston High School.

Moore launched herself 17 feet, 2 inches to win the long jump, and added another title by running the 100-meter dash in 12.81 seconds.

The Greyhounds racked up 119 points to claim their second straight Class C championship. Orono (82.5) and Maine Central Institute (73) were a distant second and third.

Winslow won the boys’ title with 86 points. Orono was again the runner-up, with 74.5 points, and Lisbon/Oak Hill finished third with 70.

First-year Lisbon/Oak Hill Coach Nicole Sautter, who replaced longtime coach Dean Hall, said that entering the season, she figured the girls had an outside chance of repeating as state champion.

“We only have 13 girls, and not many competed in states today,” Sautter said. “Dean Hall certainly left us a great foundation, but at the beginning of the season, looking at our numbers, we thought it would be tough. When you have girls like Sarah, Gabby (Chessie), Kayla (Cooper), Kiana (Goldberg), who show up and compete, it’s hard to beat that.”

Moore, who also placed second in the triple jump (34-2), was one of many Lisbon/Oak Hill girls with standout performances.

Goldberg won the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.81 and placed second in the 300 hurdles. She also ran a leg of the winning 400 relay, along with Emily Westland, Cooper and Chessie.

Chessie’s day included a second-place showing in the 200 and third-place finishes in the long jump and triple jump.

Moore and Chessie have gone back and fourth in the jumps, each getting the better of each other throughout the spring.

“I knew she would push me to go farther,” Moore said.

“I really don’t mind if she beats me,” Chessie said. “As long as only she is beating me, I don’t mind.”

Cooper won the 400 in 1:01.56 and placed third in the 200 and 100.

Amelia Mooney of Lisbon/Oak Hill won the 1,600 racewalk in 8:44.62.

In the field events, Hall-Dale’s Iris Ireland started the day with a win in the javelin, setting a school record with a throw of 123-4.

“It felt different seeing it in the air,” Ireland said. “I could feel the difference from my first throw to that throw, and I knew it would be a good one. I’ve done it before in practice. I feel amazing. It’s overwhelming in the best way, and I am just so happy I could make my coaches and team happy, because they really care about me.”

Carrabec’s Cheyenne Cahill won the shot put at 34-4. Maranda Pert of George Stevens threw the discus 104-4 to claim the state title.

The distance events were kicked off with a battle in the 1,600 between Houlton’s Teanne Ewings and Orono’s Ruth White. Ewings beat White by .63 seconds, winning with a time of 5:02.47.

“I thought it was a great race,” White said. “Teanne is a great runner and competitor. I had raced against her twice before, and I PR’d in both of those races, so I think that shows the competitiveness.”

Ewings also won the 800, clocking in at 2:24.77.

White played a crucial role in Orono’s second-place team finish. She won the 3,200 with a Class C state meet record of 10:46.38 and helped the Red Riots take first in the 3,200 relay (10:26.59).

“The crowd was there, and they pushed me, too,” White said. “Every single second, I could hear them cheering, and that was pretty amazing. Whenever I passed someone, they said good job, so it was great support. My plan was to race as well as I could and get a PR. I was a little off of that, but that’s OK, it was fun.”

In the boys’ competition, Winslow’s Joseph Richards won the 400 (51.88) and finished third in the 800 (2:06). He said he felt added pressure in the 400 because of a teammate’s injury.

“At first I wasn’t planning on winning that race, to be honest,” Richards said. “Levi (Olin) was seeded first, and we needed the points, but he had to drop out, so I had to take it into my own hands. He had done something to his hamstring. I felt strong in the first 200. There was a little headwind on the first straight away, but after the second turn, I was locked in and ready to go.”

Owen Conner Self had a big day for the Orono boys. He won the 110 hurdles (16.14), finished second in the 300 hurdles (42.42) and placed third in the pole vault (11-0).

Sumner’s Kaleb Colson won the 1,600 (4:35.96) and 800 in (1:59.53).

“I was running to win, but I know (Bucksport’s) Will (Hileman), and he was keeping me posted during the meet and he was saying he didn’t feel great and was sick,” Colson said. “During the race, I just saw he was coughing. I feel bad about how the race went down because he wasn’t feeling great.”

The 800 was close, with Bobby Turner of Gould Academy finishing as the runner-up (2:00.03).

“I was shaking in my boots during the first lap, and in the second lap I was able to push enough for the win,” Colson said. “It was fun.”

Kenori Simmons of Washington Academy pulled out a win in the 100 (11.25). He said he was nervous because he was one of the youngest competitors in the final.

“The prelims felt good,” Simmons said. “I was just aiming for a better time. During the final, I was thinking about, ‘Was I going to win this?’ I felt very relieved when I won.”

Simmons also was runner-up in the 200 (23.46) behind Winslow’s Evan Watts (23.31).

Mt. Abram’s Carter Butterfield won the racewalk with a time of 8:12.54.

In the throws, Foxcroft Academy’s Jesse Drury won the javelin (157-7), the discus was won by Boothbay’s Kayden Ames (143-11), and Lucas Gustin’s throw of 44-11 1/2 for Central was enough for the shot put victory.

