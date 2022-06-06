The Bath High School Alumni Association is gearing up for the first weekend of in-person events since 2019.

Kicking off the weekend of events will be the return of the Blue & White Golf Classic at Bath Golf Club on Friday, June 10.

The 131st Annual Alumni Banquet will be held on Friday at 5 p.m., being held for the first time in the new Morse High School at 826 Shipbuilder Drive. Up to 400 alumni will be in attendance, mostly for classes ending in 2 and 7, including graduates from the class of 1941 through this year’s graduating class. This event will be followed by the Alumni Social, an event open to all classes, held at the Kennebec Tavern from 7-10 p.m.

On Saturday, the new high school and Alumni Room will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to noon in advance of the Morse High graduation at 2 p.m. that day. If the graduation is moved to Sunday for rain, the open house will be held on Sunday instead, at the same time. All week, windows in downtown Bath businesses will be decorated by the Association and 5-year classes, with displays of mementos, photos and memorabilia.

