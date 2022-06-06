I have marched in many Memorial Day parades: as a Cub Scout, a Boy Scout, in a fife and drum corps, and as an EMT in full dress uniform. At none of these parades would a Confederate flag have belonged.

That flag symbolizes slavery, treason, the worst war in US history followed by the first presidential assassination, Jim Crow, lynchings, voter suppression, school segregation, murder of little girls in a church, and a resurgence of overt racist hatred in reaction to the election of a Black president.

The only worse flag to display would bear a swastika.

Those who continue to insist on showing it, are showing the rest of us who they are. They should stand down.

Jeffrey Hotchkiss

Portland

