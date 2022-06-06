North Yarmouth will make a choice to come together as a community on June 14.

We can choose candidates who are committed to listening and working for all of the town’s people or candidates who are focused on agendas that divide our community. Kate Perrin, Andrea Berry and Amy Haile are committed to helping our community be a positive place to live and raise our families, to age in place, and preserve our open spaces. Please vote for Perrin, Berry and Haile.



Anne Graham

North Yarmouth

