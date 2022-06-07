Dresden, Wiscasset and Woolwich have posted surveys on town websites, Facebook pages and town offices to gain insight into internet use and financial costs to residents, businesses and property owners.

The three communities have been working collaboratively on the issue of expanding broadband services. The towns are working on a request for proposal to send out to firms that provide broadband planning work, to look at the feasibility of the different options for network expansion.

For more information, contact the town offices to get in touch with the Dresden or Wiscasset Broadband Committees or the Woolwich Communications Committee.

