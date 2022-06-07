Julia Flaherty hit an RBI single in the top of the fifth inning and No. 10 South Portland beat No. 7 Noble 5-4 in a Class A South first-round softball game on Tuesday in North Berwick.

South Portland advances to face No. 2 Biddeford in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Eliza House and Mia Micucci hit RBI singles as South Portland (8-8) scored three times in the fourth inning to pull within a run, 4-3. Elise Connor tied it on a solo home run in the fifth inning.

Lexi Volinsky had a double for Noble (9-7), which scored two runs in the first and single runs in the second and third to take a 4-0 lead. Kiersten Davis was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Micucci earned the win for South Portland, allowing three runs on seven hits, while walking three and striking out 11.

BIDDEFORD 24, DEERING 0: Charlotte Donovan didn’t allow a hit and struck out 12 as the second-seeded Tigers (14-2) beat the 15th-seeded Rams in five innings in Biddeford.

Chantelle Bouchard went 4 for 5 with a home run for Biddeford, who advances to face No. 10 South Portland in the quarterfinals.

Baylor Wilkinson and Hannah Gosselin had three hits apiece for Biddeford, which amassed 24 hits, with Donovan, Victoria Barrow, Hannah Lappin and Eliza Doyon all having multiple hit games.

WINDHAM 11, FALMOUTH 0: Brooke Gerry pitched a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and had two hits at the plate to lift the top-seeded Eagles (14-2) over the No. 16 Navigators (0-16) in a first-round game in Windham.

Jadyn Kimball had three hits, including a home run, and three RBI for Windham (14-2). Hanna Heanssler added two singles and two RBI, while Ella Wilcox and two hits and an RBI.

The Eagles advance to the quarterfinals to face No. 9 Thornton Academy on Thursday.

KENNEBUNK 14, WESTBROOK 1: Julia Pike allowed one hit, struck out nine and hit two home runs as the third-seeded Rams (14-2) cruised past the No. 14 Blue Blazes (3-13) in a first-round game in Kennebunk.

Pike and Talia Kellum each had three hits for Kennebunk, who will face No. 6 Portland in the A South quarterfinal on Thursday. Melody Rousselle had two hits and four RBI, while Skyler Holder added two singles.

CLASS A NORTH SOFTBALL

CAMDEN HILLS 12, EDWARD LITTLE 6: Ava Dube had three hits, including a two-run triple in the third inning as the 11th-seeded Windjammers (4-13) upset the No. 6 Eddies (7-10) in Auburn.

The Windjammers advance to the quarterfinals to face Oxford Hills on Thursday.

CLASS B SOUTH SOFTBALL

POLAND 12, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2: Olivia Rioux had a single, a triple and four RBI as the third-seeded Knights (16-1) beat the 14th-seeded Patriots (4-13) in a first-round game in Poland.

Gabrielle Bolduc and Atlantis Martin each added a double, single and an RBI for Poland, who meets No. 6 Medomak Valley in the B South quarterfinal on Thursday. Martin picked up the win in the circle.

Morgan Curtis and Anna Gilbert each had two hits for GNG.

LEAVITT 10, GREELY 4: Nola Boutaugh singled, doubled and tripled, and winning pitcher Abby Albert struck out nine batters in the Hornets’ victory against the Rangers in a Class B South first round game in Turner.

No. 4 Leavitt (12-5) scored four runs in the third and fifth inning, and finished with 12 hits to eliminated Greely (5-2).

The Hornets advance to play No. 5 Cape Elizabeth in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Sam Deblois and Emily Poland each had two RBI. Greely’s Maia Wright had three singles.

CLASS C SOUTH SOFTBALL

SACOPEE VALLEY 7, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 0: Elyse Guptill allowed three hits, walked one and struck out nine as the fifth-seeded Hawks (12-5) shut out the 12th-seeded Phoenix (5-12) in a first-round game in Hiram.

Julia Tuthill had three hits and Keira Greene added two singles for Sacopee Valley, which advances to face No. 4 Maranacook in the regional quarterfinals on Thursday.

