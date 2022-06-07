Westbrook Deputy Director of Economic Development Ashley Rand has accepted a job as Portland city clerk and will start work there in early July.

The Portland City Council gave unanimous approval to Rand’s appointment June 6. She will replace City Clerk Kathy Jones, who is retiring.

Rand has worked in Westbrook for more than six years, and was deputy city clerk before joining the economic development team, according to an email from Mayor Mike Foley.

“Ashley has done an outstanding job supporting our Economic Development Department, handling all responsibilities with great detail and efficiency,” Foley said in the email.

The city will begin its search for a new deputy director immediately, he said.

