ASHBURN, Va. — An assistant coach for the NFL’s Washington Commanders doubled down on a comparison between the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and the protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

Jack Del Rio, a former linebacker who now runs Washington’s defense, downplayed the deadly insurrection and questioned why the summer of 2020 protests were not receiving the same scrutiny. His comments Wednesday after an offseason practice came a day before a House committee investigating the pro-Donald Trump disruption of Congress 17 months ago begins public hearings on the matter.

“People’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem,” Del Rio said. “And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we’re going to make that a major deal. I just think it’s kind of two standards.”

His comments followed a Twitter post Monday night in which he said, “Would love to understand `the whole story’ about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is ???” He was responding to a tweet about the Congressional hearings into Jan. 6.

Del Rio and Coach Ron Rivera say they aren’t concerned if the opinion will upset Black players who make up the majority of their team, some of whom spoke out about police brutality and racism in the wake of Floyd’s killing two years ago.

“If they are (concerned) and they want to talk about it, I’d talk about it with anybody,” Del Rio said. “No problem. At any time. But they’re not. I’m just expressing myself and I think we all as Americans have a right to express ourselves, especially if you’re being respectful. I’m being respectful.”

Washington defensive back Kendall Fuller, a Black player, said he was not aware of Del Rio’s tweet. After a reporter read it to him, Fuller said: “I don’t have a reaction right now. If I have a reaction, a feeling, towards something, I’ll express that with him.”

Del Rio, 59, has posted conservative opinions to his verified Twitter account numerous times since joining Rivera’s staff in Washington in 2020.

“Anything that I ever say or write, I’d be comfortable saying or writing in front of everybody that I work with, players and coaches,” Del Rio said. “I express myself as an American. We have that ability. I love this country and I believe what I believe and I’ve said what I want to say. Every now and then, there’s some people that get offended by it.”

The remarks generated a prompt backlash from some Virginia lawmakers, who for months have been considering whether to pass legislation intended to incentivize the team to build a new stadium in the commonwealth by offering generous tax incentives. Two northern Virginia Democratic senators who had previously been enthusiastic supporters of the measure expressed concerns about Del Rio’s comments.

Jeremy McPike tweeted a clip of Del Rio speaking with the message: “Yup. Just sealed the deal to cast my vote as a NO. I think what’s burning down today is the stadium bill.” Scott Surovell predicted there would be no more “votes on stadium bills this year.”

The measure initially cleared the state with broad Senate support, but other defectors had raised concerns even before Del Rio’s remarks. With five years left until their current lease at FedEx Field is set to expire, the Commanders have no stadium deal in place with Virginia, Maryland or the District of Columbia.

Rivera, who hired Del Rio to run Washington’s defense without any prior relationship, said he would not discuss anything he talks with his staff about.

“Everybody’s entitled to their opinion, though,” Rivera said. “If it ever becomes an issue or a situation, we’ll have that discussion. Right now, it’s something that I will deal with when it comes up.”

STEELERS: Brian Flores is trying to focus on the little picture, not the big one.

So while the landmark class-action lawsuit Flores filed against the NFL and three teams in February over what he considers racist hiring practices winds its way through the legal system, Flores insists his attention is centered on what happens on the field, not off it.

The Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant stressed he is intent on separating the attention surrounding the lawsuit from the demands of his new job trying to help Pittsburgh Coach Mike Tomlin fix a defense that struggled for long stretches in 2021.

“I try to live in the moment and not think about things that have happened in the past or really look too far into the future,” Flores said. “I’m excited about the opportunity here.”

Flores, who is Black, was fired by the Miami Dolphins in January after three seasons despite a strong finish in 2021 in which the team won eight of its final nine games. Three weeks later he took the league, the Dolphins, the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos to court, claiming the NFL was “rife with racism.”

Tomlin reached out to Flores in mid-February and offered him a role as a defensive assistant focusing on linebackers. Flores jumped at the opportunity, even as it put him in the unusual role of taking a paycheck from a club affiliated with a league whose leadership he described as hypocritical in court papers.

RAMS: The Los Angeles Rams waived Travin Howard, the inside linebacker who made the game-clinching interception in their NFC championship game victory just over four months ago.

The Rams announced the move after the final on-field workout of their offseason program. Howard was scheduled to make $2.54 million this season after signing his restricted free agent tender last month.

BRONCOS:The Waltons, heirs to the Walmart fortune and America’s richest family, have won the bidding to purchase the Denver Broncos in the most expensive deal for a sports franchise anywhere in the world.

The Broncos announced late Tuesday night they had entered into a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner ownership group led by Rob Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner.

Terms of the sale weren’t disclosed, but KUSA-TV in Denver reported it was for $4.65 billion.

The price tag far surpasses the $3.1 billion sale last month of Chelsea, one of European soccer’s blue ribbon teams, to an American-led consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.

