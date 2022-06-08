David Pastrnak’s agent JP Barry on Tuesday threw some cold water on a report that stated the Bruins’ star winger may want out of Boston.

On Monday, The Athletic quoted an unnamed source close to Pastrnak, set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023, that claimed he had major issues with GM Don Sweeney for not making a stronger effort to keep his two friends – David Krejci, who returned to Czechia to play in front of family and friends, and Torey Krug, who signed a lucrative deal with the St. Louis Blues after the 2019-20 season.

“88 had seen how Don has treated his two best friends,” the source told the Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa. “No chance he comes back with Sweens as GM.”

But when contacted by the Boston Herald about the story, Barry wrote in an email, “I spoke with Don and David this am and we don’t know where this emanated from.

“We both have a strong relationship with Don and the plan hasn’t changed one bit. We will sit down in July and begin extension negotiations.”

So what to make of it all? While some Bruins’ fans may see that quote from Barry and breathe a sigh of relief, there are a lot of things to consider, aside from the fact that the website and writer who reported the original website are both reputable.

Just because they are going to sit down in July to talk about an extension, it doesn’t mean a deal is going to happen. It certainly didn’t in 2015 when discussions were being held for an extension for Dougie Hamilton — then an RFA and, coincidentally, also a Barry client – until Sweeney got the sense the defenseman really didn’t want to be a part of the Bruins and felt he had little choice but to trade him to Calgary for draft picks just a couple of hours prior to the draft in Sunrise, Florida.

There’s also the Bruins’ current situation. Patrice Bergeron could retire. Their top scorer, Brad Marchand, and No. 1 defenseman, Charlie McAvoy, may not be ready until after Thanksgiving. Some sort of rebuild will have to happen, whether it’s a soft retool or a major reconstruction. If it’s the latter, then Sweeney may just want to put Pastrnak in play. He is the chip that would yield the best return, and the Bruins need a lot of pieces to get back among the true elites.

On the other hand, the 26-year-old Pastrnak is a player around which teams can be built. He may not be the best 200-foot player like a Patrice Bergeron, but the Bruins tend to rise and fall with him. When Pastrnak got off to a slow start last year, so did the Bruins. When he missed three weeks in April, the Bruins – one of the hottest teams in the NHL in the second half – went 3-5. He’s a threat to score 50 every year and has an effervescent personality to boot.

Upper management may be able to withstand the public relationship hit they’re receiving for firing Coach Bruce Cassidy, but moving Pastrnak would create a tsunami of fan backlash, regardless of whether the reasoning was sound or not.

Also, Sweeney has a decent record of signing the players he’s identified as core players, Krug and Hamilton notwithstanding. He inked Pastrnak and Marchand to their team-friendly deals, while also recently signing Taylor Hall and Hampus Lindholm in the last calendar year. But if you’re searching for a comparable, look no further than the McAvoy deal that is about to kick in, the max eight years for $9.5 million a season.

If Pastrnak signs here, the vibe right now is that it won’t be for a hometown discount this time around.

AVALANCHE: Gabriel Landeskog kept his patience even as everyone scattered in every direction at practice. Not exactly paying attention, the players were acting like a bunch of 2- and 3-year-olds – because they were.

Coach Gabe kept things calm while he was in charge of his young daughter’s soccer team this spring. Captain Gabe radiates cool as the longtime leader of a Colorado Avalanche team headed to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001.

He’s grown up with the “C” emblazoned on his jersey, taking over the responsibility at just 19 years, 286 days old. He’s learned all about leadership in the decade he’s been captain, most notably this: Just be himself, because his work ethic carries a lot of clout.

It’s a style that served another longtime captain well in Joe Sakic, who led the Avalanche to a pair of Stanley Cup titles (1996, `01) and is now the team’s general manager.

“If you’re going to start faking things and trying to pretend to be something you’re not, people will see right through that,” said the 29-year-old Landeskog, whose team is waiting to face either two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay or the New York Rangers. “Be yourself and things will follow.”

Even strong leaders, though, seek advice on complicated issues. Like this: About to be presented the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl for winning the Western Conference after a sweep of Edmonton, Landeskog turned to Sakic for guidance. Should players put their hands on this piece of hardware or steer clear in keeping with hockey superstition that it’s bad luck when a more important trophy is still possible.

“He was like, `Do whatever you want. Touch it. Don’t touch it. It doesn’t matter,”‘ recounted Landeskog, whose team posed with the trophy – and did touch it, for the record – but didn’t bring it into the locker room. “It’s important to enjoy the journey and important to enjoy the moment.”

His responsibilities include providing grit on a line that features Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin. The left winger hangs out in the tough places, often in front of goaltenders, and he sticks up for his teammates on the ice and off. After Nazem Kadri was knocked out of the Oilers series by Evander Kane, the captain was clear: “Don’t like it.”

It’s all that – plus a witty sense of humor – that has earned him nothing but respect around the room.

“Probably the best captain I’ve played for,” said defenseman Cale Makar, who filmed a comical commercial with the captain. “He’s able to sneak in those right moments when we need his voice but at the same time he’s consistent for us every night playing with that same physical force.”

When Landeskog was appointed captain on Sept. 4, 2012, he was no more than a kid himself. At the time, the forward from Sweden was the youngest in the NHL to assume the role. That distinction was eclipsed in 2016 by Edmonton’s promotion of Connor McDavid (19 years, 266 days).

No doubt, this season has been Landeskog’s finest work. He was leading the team in goals (30) in the regular season when he underwent knee surgery on March 14. He wanted to be closer to full strength for a long postseason run. Back in time for the playoffs, he’s scored eight goals, picked up nine assists and is third on the team in hits.

“Very in tune with what we’re trying to accomplish as a team,” Avalanche Coach Jared Bednar said of the player taken second overall by Colorado in 2011. “He understands all of the personalities and their tendencies in our locker room, attitudinally.

“He’s in a position to help guys out and comfort them when they need it – and give them a kick in the (rear) when they need it, and give them a pat on the back when they need it.”

His lighter side shined through in a series of commercials with his family. In one episode, Landeskog showed up wearing a “C” on his sweater for a family picture with his wife and two kids (” because I’m the family captain, ” he proudly proclaimed). Another saw him stepping on a toy and fighting back tears as his wife asked what’s wrong.

He also found time to coach that soccer team, too, with the season recently ending.

“It’s awesome coming home to the kids, and they’re buzzing around and want to go to the park,” said Landeskog. “So that’s been great.”

Much like Sakic, Landeskog prefers to lead by example, helping the Avalanche go 12-2 – with two series sweeps – to secure their spot in the final. And much like Sakic, he’s trying to join him as a Colorado captain who’s lifted the Cup.

“At the end of the day, it’s a group effort,” Landeskog said of leadership. “I think we’ve got tons of leaders.”

