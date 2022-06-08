Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough are among 10 police departments in Maine hosting gun give back events on Saturday, June 11.

“Essentially, it’s for people to bring any unwanted guns or ammunition that they may have at their residences,” said Scarborough Police Chief Mark Holmquist.

Whether someone purchased, inherited, or obtained a gun by other means, the police department is a safe place to dispose of them, said Cape Elizabeth Police Chief Paul Fenton.

“I really think the best analogy for it is that it’s like prescription drugs,” Fenton said. “We have it, but you don’t use it, you don’t need it and it’s just a danger to have it around.”

Both events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the police departments.

While he hopes the event on June 11 sees a good turnout, Fenton said, it is not the only day residents can drop off weapons and ammunition.

“This is just one day that we’re targeting to raise more awareness and partnering with other departments,” he said. “If anyone ever wants to come in and drop off, 365 days a year we are accepting.”

The eight other municipalities participating are Falmouth, Kennebunk, Saco, Yarmouth, Brunswick, Bath, Topsham and Waterville.

