Local economic boosters Brunswick Downtown Association has decorated Brunswick’s Maine Street with painted Adirondack chairs as part of its Have a Seat! project.

The colorfully painted chairs can be found in pairs throughout downtown through Sept. 25 and will be auctioned off.

Unfinished Adirondack chairs were purchased from the Maine State Prison Showroom in Thomaston, which supplied 23 chairs crafted by inmates from solid Ash that fold and have wheels, and 12 Eastern White cedar chairs from Maine Adirondack Chairs in Vassalboro.

A birch tree chair is the most recent Maine Street art contribution by Brunswick artist and resident Karl Saila.

“I was raised in the world of saunas with cold dips into a lake or snow drift and the love of birch tree groves,” Saila said. “The birch tree is symbolic of my [Finish] family heritage.”

Local artist Robert Sansonetti painted a chair sponsored by Mare Brook Farm and owners Ryan and Courtney Ravenscroft.

“The image I painted is a beautiful bouquet from the wonderful Mare Brook Farm, an amazing source of the most beautiful Maine-grown flowers, herbs, and other lovely plants,” Sansonetti said.

Have a Seat! is based on a similar project by Main Street Saco.

Visit brunswickdowntown.org for more information.

