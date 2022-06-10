Barbara Bagshaw is running in the upcoming primary on June 14th for House District 106. She has already made a significant impact in our community. She has never been a politician, but has over 30 years experience in public service, from teaching locally and heading a nonprofit organization to aiding children in 24 countries.
I am tired of politicians who do not understand the people who work hard every day to support themselves and their community. Barbara understands hard work and relates to all of us. She genuinely cares and will listen to our concerns. She is a strong advocate for our children’s education and development, small businesses, reducing our tax burden and building strength among people.
Barbara is passionate about being part of “real change”! We have to move in a different direction and cannot continue to vote for seasoned politicians who do not relate to our needs.
Robbin Frost
Windham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.