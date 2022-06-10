As a resident of Munjoy Hill, and as someone who is deeply concerned about climate change, I am very happy to support Charles Skold for state House in Portland’s District 119.

I have known Charles for several years through our work together on the Portland Climate Action Team, a volunteer group of Portland residents dedicated to working with the City of Portland to reduce greenhouse gases. Charles has brought his excellent communication skills, dedication and great ideas to this public service and I look forward to his continued good work at the state level.

I was also encouraged to learn that Sierra Club of Maine has chosen Charles as its only endorsed candidate in this race. They must see, as I do, that Charles will be a committed advocate for Portland, our planet and our future. Please join me in voting for Charles Skold on June 14.

Maggy Wolf

Portland

