Portland police this week charged three men in a fatal April shooting on Woodford Street.

Damion Butterfield, 23, of Saco, was charged with murder in the death of Derald “Darry” Coffin, 43, of Bath, and attempted murder of Annabelle Hartnett, 27, who was wounded but survived.

Thomas M. MacDonald, 44, of Westbrook, and Anthony L. Osborne, 45, of Standish, each face one count of felony murder, court records show.

Felony murder is a statute used to hold people responsible for a homicide that occurred in the course of the commission of another crime, including robbery, even if the defendant did not directly cause the death or pull the trigger.

Hartnett, a witness and victim to the April 26 shooting, told the Portland Press Herald she believes Osborne was responsible for orchestrating an attempted shakedown and the shooting.

MacDonald was booked at Cumberland County Jail about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday after his arrest at the Portland Police station on Middle Street. Osborne was arrested after 1 a.m. Friday on Parris Street in East Bayside. It’s unknown where and when Butterfield was taken into custody, and as of 12:30 p.m., was not listed as an inmate on the jail’s website.

All three are expected to make their first court appearance Friday afternoon.

There was scant information about how police tracked the three men down. An affidavit of probable cause in each arrest was ordered impounded by a judge. But the court records include a couple details.

The gun allegedly used by Butterfield was a .22 caliber, TA76 Tangfoglio revolver, serial number C03246, suggesting the police recovered the weapon.

Before he was killed, Coffin had spent a couple of days with Hartnett, who had become close to him when she began dating his cousin.

In an interview last month, Hartnett told the Press Herald that she and Coffin met up a short time before the shooting with a man known to her only as “Bear.” As she and Coffin drove toward Woodford Street with Bear in the car, Bear begged Hartnett and Coffin to give him 5 grams of heroin to resell from an apartment on Cumberland Avenue.

But Hartnett and Coffin told him they did not have anything to give him, that they were struggling themselves. Bear then asked where they were headed, Hartnett told him, and Bear made a phone call and repeated the address to someone else on the line.

A few moments later, as Coffin, Hartnett and Bear sat in Hartnett’s SUV smoking cigarettes outside the apartment building where Hartnett and Coffin were staying, three men approached the vehicle from behind, pulled Coffin out of the passenger seat and beat him before one of them shot Coffin twice, Hartnett said. Bear got out of the SUV and watched the assault, Hartnett said, as if unsurprised.

The gunman then tried shooting Hartnett in the head, but the bullet missed her by inches, passing through the brim of her baseball cap and a scarf around her neck. A second round ripped through Hartnett’s upper arm, wounding her. After Coffin and Hartnett were shot and the gunman fled toward Back Cove, Bear asked Hartnett again to give him drugs before the police arrived.

““He kept saying, ‘Give me anything you guys got, because the cops are gonna be here. If you guys have anything on you, give it to me now,’” Hartnett said in an interview after the shooting. And I was like, ‘Get away.’”

During the interview last month, Hartnett said she’d learned Bear’s real name was Anthony Osborne.

Hartnett spoke to the Press Herald because she felt police had mistreated her in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. Hartnett and Coffin used drugs, she said, and she has struggled with addiction since she was a young teenager. She felt the police officer who interviewed her, Det. Andrew Hagerty, was callous and unkind, she said, as if her drug use made her unworthy of courtesy and respect.

“Once you have like a record it feels like no matter what, every time I’ve been stopped by the cops like with the way that cop talked to me, Hagerty, after that you’re never a victim, you are always somehow, like, no matter what, you’re just a criminal in their eyes,” Hartnett said.

One day before Hartnett’s story was published and hours after a reporter asked Portland police for comment on her criticism of Hagerty, police charged her with misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property and violating the conditions of her release.

She was jailed for 29 days until Thursday, when she accepted a plea agreement that resolved multiple criminal cases against her dating back a year.

This story will be updated.

