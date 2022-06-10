BASKETBALL

Former Deering High basketball star Nik Caner-Medley announced his retirement Thursday in an Instagram post after 16 years as a professional player.

After playing four seasons for the University of Maryland, Caner-Medley, a 2002 Deering graduate, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Pistons but suffered a stress fracture in his foot while playing in the Las Vegas Summer League.

In 2007, he joined Germany’s Artland Dragons, starting a journey that spanned 12 teams in eight countries, including a brief stint with the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA D League. He played for teams in Spain, Israel, Kazakhstan, Monaco and Japan before finishing his career with three seasons at Fos Provence in France.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Las Vegas Raiders locked up another key player with a new contract, agreeing to a two-year, $32 million extension with Pro Bowl slot receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Advertisement

Renfrow had 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine TDs last season as he became quarterback Derek Carr’s most reliable target.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: The American Athletic Conference announced an agreement with Cincinnati, Houston and UCF that paves the way for the schools to join the Big 12 in 2023.

The three schools announced in September they had accepted invitations to join the Big 12, which moved quickly to a rebuild its membership after Texas and Oklahoma revealed they planned to join the Southeastern Conference in 2025.

Along with the addition of BYU in 2023, the Big 12 will grow to 14 teams.

TENNIS

Advertisement

STUTTGART OPEN: Andy Murray claimed his biggest win in more than five years, defeating top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the semifinals in Germany.

Murray, 35, saved a set point in the first set against the fifth-ranked Tsitsipas and powered on to claim his first win over an opponent ranked in the top five since beating Novak Djokovic in November 2016.

Murray next faces Nick Kyrgios, who advanced when Marton Fucsovics withdrew while Kyrgios was leading 7-6 (3), 3-0.

Matteo Berrettini defeated Italian compatriot Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 for a semifinal against home favorite Oscar Otte.

SOCCER

WORLD CUP: Ecuador kept its place at the World Cup when a FIFA legal ruling rejected a complaint by Chile about an alleged ineligible player.

FIFA said its disciplinary committee closed the proceedings in the claim that Ecuador defender Byron Castillo, who played in eight qualifying games, was ineligible.

Chile’s soccer federation claimed to have documents proving Castillo is actually Colombian.

Ecuador risked forfeiting all eight games as 3-0 losses and dropping from fourth place in the South American qualifying group that ended in March. Chile would have risen to fourth – the last automatic qualification place.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »