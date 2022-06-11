Water is filling the sink! Quick, what’s the first thing to do? Turn off the source of water!

Bullets are killing our children! Quick, what’s the first thing to do: Turn off the source of bullets!

Members of a well-regulated militia are not killing our children. Members of the general public, with unlimited access to weapons, are.

Please reach out today to elected officials to express support for strong action.

Steve White

Rockport

