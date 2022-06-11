MINNEAPOLIS — Big league batting leader Luis Arraez hit his first career grand slam and the Minnesota Twins spoiled Shane Baz’s season debut, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 on Saturday.

Arraez got at least three hits for the seventh time this season, raising his average to .367. He has three home runs this year, including two in the last three games.

Arraez homered as part of a five-run third inning against Baz (0-1), Tampa Bay’s top pitching prospect who returned after elbow surgery in March. Baz allowed five runs in 2 1/3 innings on three hits and three walks.

Trevor Megill (2-1), one of five Twins relievers who each pitched a scoreless inning, worked the fifth. Emilio Pagán earned his eighth save as the Twins took the first two games of the series.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 5, REDS 4: Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning for the first walkoff RBI of his major league career, lifting host St. Louis over Cincinnati in yet another Reds bullpen collapse.

Paul Goldschmidt’s streak of reaching base ended at 46 games with an 0-for-4 day for the NL Central-leading Cardinals.

St. Louis pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina made their 316th start together, tying the Boston and Milwaukee Braves’ Warren Spahn and Del Crandall for second-most behind the 324 of Detroit’s Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan.

NOTES

CUBS: Chicago placed pitcher Wade Miley on the injured list with a left shoulder strain, one day after the veteran was activated.

Miley threw 30 of 42 pitches for strikes in three scoreless innings Friday night at Yankee Stadium. He was pulled after throwing a few warmup pitches to start the fourth.

Miley said he was injured throwing a pitch to Josh Donaldson in the second inning of a 2-1, 13-inning loss to New York.

