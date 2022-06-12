FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Big Truck Little Island,” by Chris Van Dusen (Candlewick)

2. “Goodnight Maine,” by Adam Gamble (Our World of Books)

3. “This Time Tomorrow,” by Emma Straub (Riverhead)

4. “The Circus Ship,” by Chris Van Dusen (Candlewick)

5. “Sea of Tranquility,” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)

6. “Either/Or,” by Elif Batuman (Penguin)

7. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

8. “Matrix,” by Lauren Groff (Riverhead)

9. “When Women Were Dragons,” by Kelly Barnhill (Doubleday)

10. “Oh the Places You’ll Go!,” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

Paperback

1. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin)

2. “Book Lovers,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

3. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow & Co.)

4. “The Verifiers,” by Jane Pek (Vintage)

5. “The Plot,” by Jean Hanff Korelitz (Celadon)

6. “A Gentleman in Moscow,” by Amor Towles (Viking)

7. “Oh William!,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

8. “The Netanyahus,” by Joshua Cohen (New York Review)

9. “No One is Talking About This,” by Patricia Lockwood (Riverhead)

10. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Breaking Bread,” edited by Debra Spark (Beacon)

2. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

3. “Time Is a Mother,” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin)

4. “Atlas of the Heart,” by Brené Brown (Random House)

5. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

6. “The Dawn of Everything,” by David Graeber & David Wengrow (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

7. “The Nineties,” by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin)

8. “Remodelista in Maine,” by Annie Quigley (Artisan)

9. “How to Be Perfect,” by Michael Schur (Simon)

10. “How the World Really Works,” by Vaclav Smil (Viking)

Paperback

1. “Mill Town,” by Kerri Arsenault (St. Martin’s)

2. “Sigh, Gone,” by Phuc Tran (Flatiron)

3. “Between Two Kingdoms,” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

4. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain,” by George Saunders (Random House)

5. “Bloodlands,” by Timothy Snyder (Basic)

6. “Somebody’s Daughter,” by Ashley C. Ford (Flatiron)

7. “Take It Easy,” by John Duncan (Islandport)

8. “How to Not Always Be Working,” by Marlee Grace (Morrow)

9. “The Carrying: Poems,” by Ada Limόn (Milkweed)

10. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

