Tyler Hill hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, and the Hartford Yard Goats completed a six-game series sweep against the Portland Sea Dogs with a 6-3 win Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

The Sea Dogs wasted a strong start by Brett Kennedy, who struck out seven and allowed just three hits in six-plus innings. He didn’t give up a hit until Aaron Schunk homered with one out in the fifth, cutting Portland’s lead to 2-1.

Kennedy exited after walking the leadoff batter in the seventh. Joan Martinez issued two more walks before Hill sent a ball over the Green Monster.

Schunk added an RBI double in the eighth.

The Sea Dogs got off to a quick start, taking a 2-0 lead just three batters into the bottom of the first. David Hamilton led off with a single, stole second and scored on a double by Ceddanne Rafaela. Pedro Castellanos followed with another RBI double.

Portland got its final run in the ninth on singles by Tyler Esplin and David Hamilton and a groundout by Rafaela.

The Sea Dogs begin a six-game road series against the Reading Fighting Phils on Tuesday.

SOCCER

NATIONS LEAGUE: Erling Haaland scored two more goals against Sweden and also set up a goal to lead Norway to a 3-2 win in Oslo.

Norway leads its League B group with 10 points and is on course for promotion to the top tier of the competition with two games left.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen extended his championship lead by winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix – his fifth victory of the season – following yet another early retirement by main rival Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc started from pole, immediately lost the lead in the first corner to Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate, then used smart strategy to cycle his Ferrari back to the front.

But Leclerc’s car started spewing smoke on Lap 20 of 51, and he had to retire for the second time in three races.

Perez finished second, while Mercedes was third and fourth with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

TENNIS

STUTTGART OPEN: Matteo Berrettini showed signs of recapturing the form that took him to the Wimbledon final last year, as he beat Andy Murray 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 to take the title in Stuttgart, Germany, in his first tournament in three months.

The Italian hadn’t played since Indian Wells in March because of a hand injury that forced him to miss the entire clay-court swing.

NOTTINGHAM OPEN: Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil captured her first WTA title with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 victory over Alison Riske of the United States in Nottingham, England.

