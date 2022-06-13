Dike Newell School in Bath, which was closed after a fire Friday night and Saturday morning caused heavy damage, was in flames again Monday morning.

Word of the fire began spreading at about 8:30 a.m.

Sections of High Street near Wright Drive were closed as crews battled flames that could be seen coming from the roof of the grades preK-2 elementary school.

By 9 a.m., smoke and flames could plainly be seen coming from the roof of the already-damaged building as crews fought back with a ladder truck.

Multiple first responders from communities including Phippsburg, West Bath and Brunswick, among others were on hand to help.

Allan Thomas Vigil, 30, of Bath has been charged with burglary and arson in connection with the fire at Dike Newell School Friday night.

He was arrested by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bath Police Department while riding a bicycle on Denny Road, which is about a half-mile from the school.

Vigil was taken into custody “without incident” and was transported to the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, according to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman Shannon Moss.

The fire caused “extensive damage,” to the 62-year-old building, according to school principal Jennifer McKay. Everything inside the building, including personal items belonging to students, teachers and staff is likely a total loss due to fire, soot and water damage.

As a result of the fire, Dike Newell students did not have classes Monday and were set to attend classes in the morning at Fisher Mitchell Elementary School, which typically serves students in grades 3-5.

This is the final week of the school year.

Tents were being set up at Fisher Mitchell to house Dike Newell students, according to Lou Ensel, chairperson of the Regional School Unit 1 board of directors, which serves Bath and the surrounding communities.

Ensel said he hoped the support from Fisher Mitchell as well as the community would help students end the year “on a really positive note,” despite the fire.

This story will be updated.

