Free community meal – Wednesday, June 22, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. COVID precautions are still being taken, such as wearing masks except while eating and spaced seating.

Bean supper – Saturday, June 25, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church, United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Menu includes casseroles, salads and strawberry shortcake. Adults, $10; $5 for children 8 and under.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, June 25, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $8; $4, child; $20, family. Takeout is available. Face masks for those who are not vaccinated are suggested and hand sanitizer is available.

