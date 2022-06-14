Concerts in the Park is kicking off for the summer in Falmouth June 27, when Delta Knights, a Portland-based band specializing in R&B, blues and classic rock, will perform.

There will also be concerts staged from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, July 11 and 25 and Aug. 8, at Village Park Gazebo behind Walmart. All concerts are family friendly and people are encouraged to bring their own chairs or picnic blankets.

The full lineup can be found at falmouthme.org.

